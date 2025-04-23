Six to be performed in Japanese in the West End

Six will welcome the original Japanese Queens to London for a strictly limited run.

Earlier this year, the hit musical from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss premiered in Japan, playing sold-out seasons in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

It has today been announced that for the first time, the show will be performed in Japanese (with English subtitles) at the show’s West End home, the Vaudeville Theatre.

Original producers Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles, by special arrangement with Umeda Arts Theater, the producers of the Japanese production, will welcome the Japanese cast as they make their West End debuts.

The cast will be Sonim as Aragon, Meimi Tamura and Maho Minamoto alternating the role of Boleyn, Harumi as Seymour, Eliana and Marie Sugaya alternating the role of Cleves, Airi Suzuki and Erika Toyohara alternating the role of Howard, Sora Kazuki and Ruki Saito alternating the role of Parr. They will be joined by Aoi Tanaka as the musical director. Due to existing scheduling commitments, original Japanese cast members Emiko Suzuki and Mahya Harada will not be appearing.

Wax said: “It’s incredible to see how Six has resonated with audiences around the world, and we are thrilled to welcome our wonderful Japanese cast members to London so they can reprise the roles they played so brilliantly in Japan. We, and the incredible current London cast, can’t wait for audiences to experience the Queens in a whole new way.”

Umeda Arts Theater team added: “We are incredibly honoured that Japan has been chosen for the very first foreign-language production of Six the Musical in London. We cannot wait for London audiences to feel the power of our unstoppable Japan Original Queens — through a ‘one of a kind, no category’ experience – delivered entirely in Japanese! Otanoshimini!”

These special performances will take place from Tuesday, 4 to Sunday, 9 November 2025, with tickets on sale at 10 am on Wednesday, 30 April.