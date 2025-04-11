Six cinema release breaks records and adds extra screenings

Listen up, let me tell you a story!

The filmed version of Six has made her-story, breaking box office records.

Captured at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, it stars the six original West End Queens: Jarnéia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Millie O’Connell as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves, Aimie Atkinson as Katherine Howard, and Maiya Quansah-Breed as Catherine Parr. They, plus original alternate Grace Mouat, have also released a new track together.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical casts Henry VIII’s wives as contemporary figures reclaiming their narratives, presenting their stories through pop music and modern performances. Six the Musical has attracted over 3.5 million viewers globally since its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017.

The filmed performance arrived in UK and Ireland cinemas last week, and we were at the premiere talking to stage royalty. The WhatsOnStage review gave it “crowns all round.”

Moss and Jamie Armitage directed the stage production, with Liz Clare directing the film version, and the cast accompanied by an onstage band known as the Ladies in Waiting.

The release comes as Universal Pictures Content Group (UPCG) secures the UK theatrical rights for the production. They have previously brought stage productions such as The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert to cinemas.

Six the Musical Live! has broken the record for the highest opening day figure for a musical ever. It opened on the widest screen count in the UK for an event cinema release across 700 sites – that’s more than Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour! Additionally, the live capture has delivered the third highest single day gross for an event cinema title ever.

Currently, the film is sitting just behind A Minecraft Movie in the UK and Ireland top ten.

Tickets for the cinema release in the UK and Ireland are available to purchase at SIXTheMusicalLive.co.uk, with further dates added due to demand. Scrolling through the scheduled showing dates, audiences will now be able to see the show at screenings on 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 27 and 28 April, and now into May.

Vue, Cineworld, Odeon, Everyman and independent venues are also participating in what is quickly turning into a nationwide Six bonanza across the month of April.

The stage version of Six the Musical is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Dione Orrom. It continues to play in the West End and tour the nation – with an original Queen recently announced as returning!

Details around international releases are expected to follow.