Six announces new touring cast – with returning original West End Queen

A new cast has been announced for the UK and international tour of Six. The award-winning show reimagines the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives as pop stars, blending historical heartbreak with modern empowerment in an 80-minute musical experience. It has recently been released in cinemas, with the original West End cast starring. Speaking of the original cast, Alexia McIntosh, the original Anna of Cleves, will reprise the role on tour. The new company will take over from 20 May as the current cast of Six will head to China for an eight-week season in Shanghai before returning to the UK for five weeks, having their final performance on Saturday, 30 August 2025. After that, the new cohort will take over from 2 September 2025. They include LaSasha Aldredge (Catherine of Aragon), Yna Montarde (Anne Boleyn), Emily Dawson (Jane Seymour), original West End cast member McIntosh (Anna of Cleves) until 26 July, Jodie Knight (Anna of Cleves) from 2 September, Sammy Timbers (Katherine Howard) and Layla Chivandire (Catherine Parr).

McIntosh said: “After so many years with Six, both in London and now its cinematic release, I’ve been so lucky to have spent so much time with so many amazing cast members. I’m so honoured to have been invited back to revisit life as Anna and I can’t wait to work with even more amazing Queens, and I’m excited to be passing the baton (or in this case, the famous Cleves boots) on to Jodie when she takes over the role.”

Abi Atchison, Millie Readshaw and Eve Kitchingman will be joining the cast as Alternates, with Super Swings Emilia Paige Jurin and Lucia Valentino.

The cast are backed by the show’s all-female band, the ladies in waiting, led by musical director Rosabella Gregory.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The design team includes set designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Deiling, and sound designer Paul Gatehouse.

The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical director Yutong Zhang and associate UK musical supervisor Lauren Hopkinson round out the team. Casting is by Pearson Casting. Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles.