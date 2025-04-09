Six announces new touring cast – with returning original West End Queen

They’ll be getting down across the UK and internationally!
A new cast has been announced for the UK and international tour of Six.
The award-winning show reimagines the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives as pop stars, blending historical heartbreak with modern empowerment in an 80-minute musical experience. It has recently been released in cinemas, with the original West End cast starring.
Speaking of the original cast, Alexia McIntosh, the original Anna of Cleves, will reprise the role on tour.
The new company will take over from 20 May as the current cast of Six will head to China for an eight-week season in Shanghai before returning to the UK for five weeks, having their final performance on Saturday, 30 August 2025.
After that, the new cohort will take over from 2 September 2025. They include LaSasha Aldredge (Catherine of Aragon), Yna Montarde (Anne Boleyn), Emily Dawson (Jane Seymour), original West End cast member McIntosh (Anna of Cleves) until 26 July, Jodie Knight (Anna of Cleves) from 2 September, Sammy Timbers (Katherine Howard) and Layla Chivandire (Catherine Parr).
McIntosh said: “After so many years with Six, both in London and now its cinematic release, I’ve been so lucky to have spent so much time with so many amazing cast members. I’m so honoured to have been invited back to revisit life as Anna and I can’t wait to work with even more amazing Queens, and I’m excited to be passing the baton (or in this case, the famous Cleves boots) on to Jodie when she takes over the role.”
Abi Atchison, Millie Readshaw and Eve Kitchingman will be joining the cast as Alternates, with Super Swings Emilia Paige Jurin and Lucia Valentino.
The cast are backed by the show’s all-female band, the ladies in waiting, led by musical director Rosabella Gregory.
Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.
The design team includes set designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Deiling, and sound designer Paul Gatehouse.
The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical director Yutong Zhang and associate UK musical supervisor Lauren Hopkinson round out the team. Casting is by Pearson Casting. Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles.
Six is continuing its reign in the West End, and can be seen on tour at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre from 8 to 12 April, then the Regent Theatre in Stoke on Trent from 15 to 19 April, Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury from 20 to 24 May, Curve in Leicester from 27 May to 1 June, Hull New Theatre from 3 to 7 June, Belfast Grand Opera House from 10 to 14 June, Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin from 17 to 28 June, Pavilion in Rhyl from 1 to 5 July, and Grand Theatre in Leeds from 8 to 13 July, Belgrade Theatre in Coventry from 15 to 18 July.
Further dates include Skegness Embassy Theatre from 22 to 26 July, the Lowry in Salford from 29 July to 3 August, His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from 5 to 9 August, Newcastle Theatre Royal from 12 to 23 August, the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from 26 August to 6 September, Brighton Theatre Royal from 9 to 20 September, Mold Theatre Clwyd from 23 to 27 September, Truro Hall for Cornwall from 30 September to 4 October, Torquay Princess Theatre from 7 to 11 October.
It’ll then visit Grand Opera House in York from 14 to 18 October, Playhouse in Edinburgh from 21 to 25 October, Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff from 28 October to 8 November, Cliffs Pavilion in Southend from 11 to 15 November, Malvern Theatres from 18 to 22 November, Swan Theatre in High Wycombe from 25 to 29 November, and will return to the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton from 2 to 6 December, New Theatre in Oxford from 9 to 13 December, and see in the new year in Blackpool’s Opera House from 22 December 2025 to 4 January 2026.
Further 2026 dates are to be announced.
Director Amit Sharma’s production runs at the Apollo Theatre