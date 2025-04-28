Shucked releases rehearsal photos ahead of UK premiere

Take a look at the corny company!

The Shucked company are in the rehearsal room, and photos have been revealed!

With a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees and Drama Desk Award winners Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, the piece opened on Broadway in March 2023 to audience acclaim. The show has received rave reviews in New York, being described by our sibling site as “a shucking good time.”

Set in a rural community isolated from the world by a wall of economy-driving corn stalks, Shucked follows what happens when the crop begins to fail, and a young woman leaves behind Cob County to try and find someone who can save her town.

It will receive its UK premiere as part of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s 2025 season – the first for new artistic director Drew McOnie, running from 10 May to 14 June 2025.

Set to star are Monique Ashe-Palmer (Storyteller 1), Ben Joyce (Beau), Sophie McShera (Maizy), Georgina Onuorah (Lulu), Keith Ramsay (Peanut), Matthew Seadon-Young (Gordy) and Steven Webb (Storyteller 2).

They’re joined by Jed Berry (swing), Taila Halford (ensemble), Ross Harmon (ensemble), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Grandpa), Claudia Kariuki (ensemble), Ying Ue Li (ensemble), Tom Oliver (ensemble), Gleanne Purcell-Brown (ensemble), Nathaniel Purnell (swing), Rachel Rawlinson (swing / dance captain), Mia Shelbourne (swing) and Toyan Thomas-Browne (ensemble).

Onuorah also delivered a special, exclusive performance at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Jack O’Brien will direct, alongside Sarah O’Gleby (choreographer), Scott Pask (set designer), Katy Richardson (musical director), Jason Howland (music supervisor, orchestrations and arrangements), John Shivers (sound designer), Tilly Grimes (costume designer), and Japhy Weideman (lighting designer).