Shout! The Mod Musical reveals cast for London return

A new production of Shout! The Mod Musical will play in London this summer, and casting has been revealed.

Featuring over 30 1960s hits including “You’re My World”, “Downtown”, “Son of a Preacher Man”, and “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'”, the musical follows five women as they look to a magazine advice column for help.

Joseph Hodges will direct, while choreography is by Jay Gardner, musical direction is by Gabrielle Ball, lighting design is by Jack Hathaway, and sound design is by Phil Wilson.

The cast features Gabrielle Cummins (Ghost the Musical) as Yellow Girl, Isabella Mason (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Red Girl, Lauren Allan (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Green Girl, Lauren Bimson (Top Hat) as Orange Girl, Madeleine Doody (Grease) as Blue Girl and Sophie Ingoldsby, making her professional debut as super swing.

Shout! The Mod Musical will play Upstairs at the Gatehouse from 25 June to 20 July 2025.