Cast for Road Show’s London revival confirmed

The production will run in north London this winter

Exclusive: Road Show, the musical by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, will open at Upstairs at the Gatehouse this winter – and casting has now been revealed.

Directed and choreographed by Amanda Noar, the production tells the true story of the Mizner brothers, tracing their journey through the highs and lows of early 20th-century America, from the Gold Rush to the Florida real estate boom. It was first seen in 2003 (under its original title Bounce), with an off-Broadway production coming in 2008 and a Menier Chocolate Factory run in 2011.

It will run from 12 December 2024 to 12 January 2025, presented by Chromolume at the north London venue.

Noar is joined by associate director Isaac Bernier-Doyle and musical director Harry Style. The creative team includes set designer Ruby Boswell-Green and costume designer Holly Louise Chapman, while orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick.

The cast will include Reece Richardson as Wilson Mizner, Oliver Sidney as Addison Mizner, Robert Finlayson as Papa, Katherine Strohmaier as Mama and Rhys Lambert as Hollis Bessemer, with an ensemble of Folarin Akinmade, Madeleine Morgan and Emily Friberg.

This production follows Chromolume’s previous success with You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown in London and Shanghai. Tickets are on sale now via the venue’s website.