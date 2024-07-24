Upstairs at the Gatehouse announces casting for The Boys From Syracuse

Casting has been announced for the upcoming revival of Rodgers and Hart’s The Boys From Syracuse at London venue Upstairs at the Gatehouse.

Adapted by George Abbott from Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, the 1938 musical comedy is a tale of mistaken identity, danger and romance in ancient Greece. The score includes “Falling in Love with Love”, “This Can’t Be Love” and “Sing for Your Supper”.

Directed by Mark Giesser, the cast comprises: Caroline Kennedy (Sweeney Todd), Georgie Faith (Call Me Madam), Karen Wilkinson (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), Bernadine Pritchett (The Phantom of the Opera), John Faal (Sense and Sensibility: The Musical), Brendan Matthew, Simon de Deney and Enzo Benvenuti.

Marking the first production of the Broadway classic in the capital for ten years, The Boys From Syracuse runs from 5 to 29 September 2024.