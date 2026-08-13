Sharon D Clarke postpones Othello turn to undergo cancer treatment

The Royal Shakespeare Company has postponed its upcoming production of Othello, starring Sharon D Clarke in the title role, after the actor announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The production, directed by Monique Touko, had been due to run in the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from 13 February to 3 April 2027.

Touko said the entire creative team was sending Clarke “all the love” for her treatment and recovery, describing her as “the ultimate collaborator.”

She added: “I have been incredibly blessed to collaborate with Sharon on this major reframing of Shakespeare’s tragedy, which reimagines Othello through the lens of misogynoir. Her generosity and passion for this project continues to astound me and I look forward to us coming back together when the time is right to share this production with the world.”

RSC co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said postponing the production had been a “difficult decision”, explaining that Clarke’s casting was integral to Touko’s interpretation of the play.

They said: “Sharon is, in every sense of the word, a warrior and we know she will meet this challenge with the unwavering strength and indomitable spirit that she brings to so many aspects of her life and work. We look forward to revisiting this thrilling collaboration in the future and, on behalf of everyone at the RSC, we send Sharon our love and strength for a full recovery.”

Clarke thanked the company for its support, saying: “I would like to thank all the beautiful people at the RSC for their understanding, love, support and healing energy. Othello will be my north star as I undergo treatment.

“Susie, my family and I are overwhelmed, humbled and buoyed by the tidal wave of love that we have received and are so blessed to have an army of strength and support to hold us up. Love and thanks to my beautiful people.”

Audience members affected by the cancellation will receive automatic refunds. The RSC said replacement programming for the Swan Theatre would be announced in due course.