RSC’s Titus Andronicus with Simon Russell Beale releases photos

The show plays in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Swan Theatre

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Stratford-upon-Avon |

25 April 2025

Joel MacCormack, Danny Collins, Anna Chester, Thomas Josling, Simon Russell Beale, Emma Fielding, Joshua James, Letty Thomas, Ned Costello in Titus Andronicus
Joel MacCormack, Danny Collins, Anna Chester, Thomas Josling, Simon Russell Beale, Emma Fielding, Joshua James, Letty Thomas, Ned Costello in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner

The Royal Shakespeare Company has revealed a first look at its production of Titus Andronicus.

Directed by Max Webster, the revival will play at the Swan Theatre until 7 June, with a press night on 29 April.

Simon Russell Beale takes on the title role, with Emma Fielding as Marcia Andronicus, Natey Jones as Aaron the Moor, Wendy Kweh as Tamora and Letty Thomas as Lavinia.

Also featuring in the cast are Jeremy Ang Jones (as Demetrius), Marlowe Chan-Reeves (as Chiron), Danny Collins (as Martius/Messenger), Ned Costello (as Bassianus/Publius), Joshua James (as Saturninus), Thomas Josling (as Quintus/Aemilius), Joel MacCormack (as Lucius), Jerone Marsh-Reid (as Alarbus/Goth), and Sharita Oomeer (as Nurse/Goth).

Webster is accompanied by set and costume designer Joanna Scotcher, lighting designer Lee Curran, composer Matthew Herbert, sound designer Tingying Dong, movement director Jade Hackett, fight and intimacy directors Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown, and casting director Matthew Dewsbury.

Jerone Marsh-Reid (Goth), Natey Jones (Aaron), Danny Collins (Goth) in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Jerone Marsh-Reid (Goth), Natey Jones (Aaron), Danny Collins (Goth) in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Letty Thomas (Lavinia), Simon Russell Beale (Titus Andronicus) in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Joshua James (Saturninus) in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Emma Fielding (Marcia Andronicus) in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Joel MacCormack (Lucius), Simon Russell Beale (Titus Andronicus) in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Natey Jones (Aaron)
in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Natey Jones (Aaron), Simon Russell Beale (Titus Andronicus) in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Simon Russell Beale (Titus Andronicus) in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Simon Russell Beale (Titus Andronicus) in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Emma Fielding (Marcia Andronicus), Simon Russell Beale (Titus Andronicus) in Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner

