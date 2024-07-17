Room on the Broom flying back to West End in new UK tour

Tall Stories’ production of Room on the Broom, adapted from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s picture book, will be flying into the West End this Christmas as part of a major UK tour.

The production will run at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue from 22 November 2024 to 5 January 2025. It will visit a further 30 venues across the UK, opening a Z-Arts in Manchester on 22 October.

It will also visit Malvern, Liverpool, Swansea, Watford, Lincoln, Sheffield, Bristol, High Wycombe, Radlett, Winchester, London (artsdepot), Bedford, Hertford, Southampton, Tunbridge Wells, Taunton, Tamworth, Harrogate, Worcester, Crewe, Huddersfield, Leeds, Billingham, Barnsley, Leicester, King’s Lynn, Newbury, Salford, and Coventry.

Room on the Broom is directed by Olivia Jacobs, designed by Morgan Large, with puppet design by Yvonne Stone, lighting design by James Whiteside, choreography by Morag Cross and music composed by Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw.

The story centres on a witch and her cat who are travelling on their broomstick when they pick up some hitch-hikers – a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog. Will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?

Toby Mitchell, Tall Stories’ artistic director and co-founder, said: “We first brought Room on the Broom to the stage in 2008 and since then it’s toured nationally and beyond … We’re particularly excited about bringing some magical spells, catchy songs and lots of laughter to family audiences this autumn – and we can’t wait to see all those smiling faces.