Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) announces casting for new tour

Casting has been revealed for the new UK tour of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), written and directed by Isobel McArthur.

The Olivier Award-winning comedy, which puts a twist on the Jane Austen classic novel, infusing pop anthems such as “Young Hearts Run Free”, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and “You’re So Vain” into the mix, received a solid four-star review from WhatsOnStage during its West End run at the Criterion Theatre in 2021.

The 2024-25 touring cast is set to include Emma Rose Creaner (Peter Pan, Tartuffe) as Tillie, Charlotte Lucas, Charles Bingley and Miss Bingley; Eleanor Kane (Fun Home, Hex) as Anne, Mary Bennet, Lydia Bennet and Mr Gardiner; Rhianna McGreevy (The Winter’s Tale) as Flo, Mrs Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy; Naomi Preston Low (Further Than the Furthest Thing, The Wind and The Rain) as Effie and Elizabeth Bennet; and Christine Steel (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Clara, Jane Bennet, and Lady Catherine de Burgh.

Completing the company are Isobel Donkin, Susie Barrett and Georgia Firth.

The new production also features comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Dylan Saberton for Autograph, and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle. The associate director is Martin Leonard and the assistant director is Finlay Glen, while costume supervision is by Morag Pirrie and fight direction is by Claire Llewellyn. Casting is by Sarah Bird and Marc Frankum.

The production manager is Blair Halliday, the company manager is Andrew Speed, the deputy stage manager is Heather Robertson, the assistant stage manager is Tyler Gregory, the sound operator is Shannon James, and wardrobe is by Rob Bicknell.

Produced by David Pugh and Cunard, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) launches at Newcastle Theatre Royal (19 to 28 September 2024) and is scheduled to visit Northampton, Chelmsford, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Shrewsbury, York, Guildford, Poole, Sheffield, Malvern, Plymouth, Birmingham, Richmond, Glasgow, Oxford, Salford, Bath, Aberdeen, Canterbury, Lichfield, Leeds and Southampton. Further stops are still to be announced.