Peter James’ Picture You Dead to embark on world premiere UK tour

DSI Roy Grace will return to the stage in early 2025!

A brand-new UK tour of Picture You Dead has been announced.

Based on Peter James’ bestselling novel and adapted for the stage by Shaun McKenna, the play follows Detective Superintendent Roy Grace as he investigates a case set in the world of fine art, brimming with greed, deception and murder.

Under the direction of Jonathan O’Boyle and produced by Josh Andrews, Picture You Dead will mark James’ seventh stage adaptation.

James’ crime fiction franchise has sold over 23 million copies worldwide and has also spawned the popular ITV drama Grace, with the fourth season to air later this year and the fifth currently in production.

James commented: “From early childhood, I have always passionately loved live theatre and the sense of the shared experience that comes with it – surprise, suspense, shock, laughter and the entire range of human emotions. With Josh Andrews’ brilliant producing, Shaun McKenna’s very clever adaptation and Jonathan O’Boyle’s masterly and inventive directing, I’m confident that Picture You Dead is going to be my best adaptation yet and I hope everyone who comes to see it will have a fantastic time!”

Picture You Dead kicks off its world premiere UK tour in High Wycombe on 6 February 2025, before visiting Woking, Southampton, Brighton, Nottingham, Richmond, Malvern, Norwich, Salford, Shrewsbury, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, New Brighton, Cheltenham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Bath, Birmingham, Truro, Bradford and culminating in Southend on 26 July 2025.

