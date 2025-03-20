whatsonstage white
Operation Mincemeat on Broadway – production photos released

The original West End stars have headed over with the show!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| New York |

20 March 2025

Cast of Operation Mincemeat, © Julieta Cervantes

Operation Mincemeat has sailed onto Broadway, and new photos have been released.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical began its highly-anticipated New York run last month.

Original West End cast members David CummingClaire-Marie HallNatasha HodgsonJak Malone, and Zoë Roberts lead the company. They’re joined by understudies Brandon ContrerasSam HartleyGerianne Pérez, and Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson in their Broadway debuts.

The zany, fact-based musical is written by actors Cumming, Hodgson, and Roberts, alongside Felix Hagan, all of who make up the UK theatre troupe SpitLip.

David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, Claire Marie Hall in Operation Mincemeat, © Julieta Cervantes
Cast of Operation Mincemeat, © Julieta Cervantes
Jak Malone, Zoë Roberts in Operation Mincemeat, © Julieta Cervantes

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at the London Fringe New Diorama Theatre in 2019. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios.

It finally premiered in the West End at the Fortune Theatre in 2023, where it won the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, alongside garnering 74 five-star reviews and counting.

Malone won an Olivier Award for his performance as Hester, singing the standout ballad “Dear Bill.” Cumming plays Charles Cholmondeley, Hall plays Jean Leslie, Hodgson plays Ewen Montagu, and Roberts plays Johnny Bevan and Others.

We caught up with the five on a recent episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast, which you can listen for free here:

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

The show is described as follows: “The year is 1943 and we’re losing the war. Luckily, we’re about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?”

Our reviewer described it as “genuine hilarity with enormous heart.”

Cast of Operation Mincemeat, © Julieta Cervantes
The cast of Operation Mincemeat, © Julieta Cervantes
Cast of Operation Mincemeat, © Julieta Cervantes

Directed by Robert Hastie and choreographed by Jenny Arnold, the creative team includes Ben Stones (scenic and costume design), Mark Henderson (lighting), Mike Walker (sound), Steve Sidwell (orchestrations and vocal arrangements), and Joe Bunker (musical director).

Tickets for the West End run are on sale below.

