Oedipus with Rami Malek and Indira Varma starts performances

The Greek tragedy is back in London!

The Old Vic welcomes Oedipus this evening!

Rami Malek takes on the title role in the new production, alongside Indira Varma as Jocasta.

Joining them in the new adaptation of Sophocles’ classic tragedy by Ella Hickson are Nicholas Khan as Creon, Joseph Mydell as Corinthian, Cecilia Noble as Tiresias, and Nicholas Woodeson as Shepherd.

Co-directed by Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter, the play includes choreography and music by Shechter. It will run from 21 January for a strictly limited engagement until 29 March 2025.

The cast will also feature dancers from the Hofesh Shechter Company, including Justine Gouache, Charles Heinrich, Kenny Wing Tao Ho, Adam Khazhmuradov, Kim Kohlmann, Oscar Jinghu Li, Yen-Ching Lin, Rachelle Scott, Jian-Hui Wang, and Zee Zunnur.

Oedipus will have set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting by Tom Visser, and sound by Chris Shutt. Voice work is by Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth, and casting is handled by Jim Carnahan, with children’s casting by Saffeya Shebli.

The team also includes Lilac Yosiphon as associate director, Kim Kohlmann as associate choreographer, Niall McKeever as associate set designer, Joanna Coe as associate costume designer, and Chris Burr as associate lighting designer. Music collaboration is by Frédéric Despierre, with props supervised by Zoë Wilson for Propworks.

Earlier this year, a version starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville concluded its West End run. Strong had an encouraging message for the new production:

Tickets for the production are on sale below.