Nominees for 2025 Ian Charleson Award revealed

The prize recognises performers under 30 tackling classic roles
The nominees for the 2025 Ian Charleson Award have been announced.
The annual prize, named in memory of the acclaimed actor who died in 1990, recognises outstanding performances by actors under the age of 30 in classical stage roles (written before 1918).
This year’s judges are the actor Fisayo Akinade, Alastair Coomer (head of casting at the National Theatre), Robert Hastie, the deputy artistic director at the National Theatre, and casting director Hannah Miller.
This year’s shortlist is composed of:
Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, 26 – Romeo and Juliet, Duke of York’s
Melanie-Joyce Bermudez, 24 – Love’s Labour’s Lost, RSC
Ralph Davis, 28 – Othello, Shakespeare’s Globe
Tom Glenister, 28 – A Doll’s House, The Crucible, Sheffield
Madeleine Gray, 29 – Uncle Vanya, Orange Tree Theatre
Éanna Hardwicke, 27 – The Cherry Orchard, Donmar Warehouse
Oli Higginson, 29 – Othello, Shakespeare’s Globe
Nadeem Islam, 27 – Antony and Cleopatra, Shakespeare’s Globe
Siena Kelly, 28 – A Doll’s House, The Crucible, Sheffield
Francesca Mills, 27 – The Duchess of Malfi, Shakespeare’s Globe
Daniel Quinn-Toye, 21 – Romeo and Juliet, Duke of York’s
Andrew Richardson, 28 – Uncle Vanya, Orange Tree Theatre / A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Barbican
Rumi Sutton, 24 – The Importance of Being Earnest, Royal Exchange
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London later this spring.