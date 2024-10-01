Natural History Museum to tour new show Dinosaurs Live!

Exclusive: The Natural History Museum has announced its first-ever touring show, Dinosaurs Live!.

In collaboration with Mark Thompson Productions, the family piece will combine the museum’s world-leading expertise with theatrical magic.

Using animatronics, audiences will experience close prehistoric encounters and explore the ancient history of our planet. Miranda Larson (currently developing Tom Fletcher’s The Creakers musical at the Southbank Centre) leads the creative team.

Maxine Lister, head of licensing at the Natural History Museum, said: “With 370+ world-leading scientists, the Natural History Museum is a hub for pioneering research, and as such, we continually look for new ways to connect our audiences to stories about our natural world. Dinosaurs Live! promises to be the perfect gateway into a fascination with the prehistoric, suitable for all the family.

“This is the first time – since it opened in 1881 – that the museum has created a touring theatrical production of this scale, that will be taken outside our iconic venue and onto stages across the country.”

Mark Thompson, director of Mark Thompson Productions, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Natural History Museum in their first-ever theatrical live show. Dinosaurs Live! is an opportunity to take one of the world’s most respected organisations to theatres around the country and introduce audiences to the wonderful work that has led to the Natural History Museum being one of the UK’s most prized assets.

“The live show will take a fun, engaging and entertaining approach whilst keeping the heart of the educational aspects at the core of the production. This show will be aimed at all the family and, with the plans around the animatronic dinosaurs already being developed, promises to ensure that all that attend will have a roar-some, fun-filled time!”

Dinosaurs Live! will debut at the Playhouse in Weston-Super-Mare on 23 February 2025 ahead of an initial 60-date run, with more to follow (initial dates are on the show website). Casting and creative team details are to be announced.