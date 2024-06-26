Tom Fletcher’s The Creakers to be adapted into a musical – with world premiere this autumn

The new show will open in Plymouth ahead of a major London transfer

Tom Fletcher, known for his music with McFly and his successful children’s books, is bringing his bestseller The Creakers to the stage in a new musical.

Adapted by Miranda Larson, with music and lyrics by Fletcher, the show is directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves, Theatre Royal Plymouth’s associate director.

Additional compositions come from McFly’s Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter, co-written with Steve Battelle and orchestrated by Grammy Award-winning and Tony-nominated musician Steve Sidwell.

The story follows Lucy and the kids of Whiffington as they navigate a world where all the adults have disappeared, which leads them on a journey to the land of the Creakers.

The Creakers, A Magical Musical Adventure will debut at Theatre Royal Plymouth during the October half term before transferring to Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall. Performances in London begin on 18 December 2024 and run until 5 January 2025.

Tickets go on sale to Southbank Centre Members at 10am on 27 June 2024, with general booking starting at 10am on 28 June 2024.

Fletcher said today: “I’m so excited to finally be able to announce that our brand-new stage adaptation of The Creakerswill transfer to Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall at Christmas following its world premiere in Plymouth.

“I’ve been working closely with a brilliant team of creatives on the show, and can’t wait for audiences to get the chance to come and see the magical world we are creating for the stage.”