Tom Fletcher’s There A Monster In Your Show to transfer to London this summer

Tom Fletcher’s There’s a Monster in Your Show will transfer to London this summer.

The family-friendly musical, with original tunes by Fletcher and Barrie Bignold, will run at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith from 14 August to 1 September 2024. The 50-minute show premiered last autumn and has been touring since.

The storyline follows a group of performers who discover they are not alone on stage when Little Monster, eager to join the fun, invites his friends— Dragon, Alien, and Unicorn —to create a magical show together.

Fletcher said today: “It’s been an amazing experience to see There’s a Monster In Your Book, come to life on stage and to get to meet the characters that I invented in my head! And it’s been incredible to be a part of developing the show and combining my love of writing books and stories with writing some of the songs for the production. There’s a Monster In Your Show really is the perfect first theatre trip for young families.

“Going to the theatre with kids can be stressful but this is a totally interactive show where children are not just allowed to shout, sing, clap and dance – it’s actively encouraged! And to be in London at the Riverside Studios for the Summer holidays is such an honour. Monster and his friends can’t wait to explore the city and see the sights!”

Presented by MEI Theatrical, the show is adapted by Zoe Bourn with design by Laura McEwen and puppets by Keith Frederick. Miranda Larson directs, with Katie Haygarth serving as associate director and Roman Stefanski providing puppet direction.