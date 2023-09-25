The family-friendly stage musical will be on tour from next month

Casting has been announced for the upcoming premiere of There’s a Monster in Your Show, based on the best-selling picture book by Tom Fletcher and Greg Abbott.

Featuring new music by Fletcher and Barrie Bignold, the musical is adapted for the stage by Zoe Bourn and directed by Miranda Larson (who previously collaborated with Fletcher on The Christmasaurus). The 50-minute production revolves around a group of performers who discover an unexpected guest treading the boards with them and is geared towards introducing young children to the magic of live theatre.

Fletcher previously stated: “I’m so excited to see There’s a Monster In Your Book come to life on stage! The whole journey is incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get to rehearsals to meet the puppets. Theatre is such an important way to introduce children to the arts and There’s a Monster In Your Show is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families. I’m so looking forward to seeing their reactions first-hand.”

The cast of actor/puppeteers includes Charlie Daniels (Hey Duggee), Josh Macrow (Sarah and Duck’s Big Top Birthday), Ben Murrell (Twirlywoos Live), Ashton Owen (The Smartest Giant in Town) and Gil Sidaway (The Happy Prince).

The creative team also features designer Laura McEwen, puppet designer and maker Keith Frederick, puppet director Roman Stefanski and associate director Katie Haygarth.

Presented by MEI Theatrical (The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show), There’s a Monster In Your Show will premiere at Watford Palace Theatre on 12 and 13 October before heading out on an extensive tour across the UK (with more than 50 venues confirmed) until June 2024.

