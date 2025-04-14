National Theatre announces partnership with Bank of America to boost skills development for new creatives

The National Theatre has announced a new partnership with Bank of America to support the expansion of its Skills Centre, aiming to boost training for the creative industries across the UK.

Responding to regularly cited concerns over a national skills shortage, particularly in the arts, the National Theatre Skills Centre offers training for future artists, craftspeople and technicians. The partnership with Bank of America will help the Centre reach 15,000 people over the next three years through a programme of engagement, skills development, and career support.

As part of the new plans, a flagship programme will offer paid production placements on every South Bank production from September 2025. Participants will work alongside the National Theatre’s creative teams and technical experts, providing valuable experience in a professional environment.

The Skills Centre will also double the reach of its Nationwide Young Technicians scheme, offering technical theatre training in lighting, sound and stage management. An online course will be launched for 50 young people across the UK, alongside five new partnerships to deliver in-person training. New craft, design and technical courses will be introduced over the next year, including new options in prop making, costume, and design for stage.

The Centre also plans to increase the number of Production Arts T-Level placements and apprenticeships. In November, over 150 state secondary school students from across Greater London will be invited to the National Theatre to take part in demonstrations, workshops and hands-on activities during Creative Careers Week.

According to Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) data, 30 per cent of job vacancies in the cultural sector are affected by skills shortages, while 60 per cent of theatres report worsening staff shortages since 2019. Research from Ravensbourne University suggests that although 75 per cent of young people want to work in creative sectors, 42 per cent find it difficult to access entry-level opportunities.

Kate Varah, executive director and co-chief executive of the National Theatre, said the partnership comes at a crucial moment for the creative industries. She commented: “The creative sector generates £126 billion in gross value added to the UK economy annually, greater than the life sciences, aerospace and automotive sectors combined. However, this contribution is at risk if the skills shortage is not addressed as a matter of urgency. We can’t fix this problem on our own, which is why I am delighted about this new iteration of our partnership with Bank of America.”