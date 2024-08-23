The show is being released across multiple platforms today

My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert can now be streamed on a variety of mediums.

The concert event, captured last December at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, is now streaming digitally on-demand in the US, UK, Ireland and Canada. The digital version of the film can be purchased or rented from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and more

The full concert was released on DVD and Blu-ray in select markets on 4 June. Additionally, the 42-track live recording was released on 31 May on double CD and digital platforms worldwide from Concord Theatricals Recordings.

Directed by five-time BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, the filmed performance includes appearances by Joanna Ampil, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim, Maria Friedman, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Lucy St. Louis, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace and Patrick Wilson.

Special appearances were made by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rita Moreno, with additional performances by Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas and Jordan Shaw. Completing the company were Jade Albertsen, Alex Louize Bird, Matthew Caputo, Dan Cooke, Barry Drummond, Harry Francis, Matt Gibson, Bethany Huckle, Jonny Labey, Brenda Newhouse, Emily Ann Potter, Sophie Pourret, Stephen Quildan and Rachel Wang-Hei Lau.

We’ve got the full set list available for you here: