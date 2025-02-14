Miss Saigon tour adds further dates

The show is back in a new production!

Miss Saigon will tour the UK later this year, and additional dates have been revealed.

Telling the story of a young girl, Kim, who falls in love with an American GI, the show has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Richard Maltby Jnr and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French text by Alain Boublil with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler.

It was originally produced on the stage by Cameron Mackintosh, with numbers including “Last Night of the World”, “The Movie in My Mind” and “I’d Give My Life for You”.

This new production will have direction from Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, who recently directed the acclaimed Australian Opera production of Miss Saigon and, with Matthew Bourne, is co-directing the successful new production of Oliver! in the West End.

The tour will open at the Newcastle Theatre Royal, where it plays from Saturday 4 to Saturday 25 October. After that, it will then head to the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh (Tuesday 28 October to Saturday 1 November), Palace Theatre, Manchester (Tuesday 4 to Saturday 15 November), the Alexandra in Birmingham (Tuesday 18 to Saturday 29 November), Leeds Grand Theatre (Tuesday 2 to Saturday 13 December) and New Theatre, Oxford (Tuesday 16 December 2025 to Saturday 3 January 2026).

Announced today, the tour will then visit Venue Cymru, Llandudno (Tuesday 6 to Saturday 10 January), Hull New Theatre (Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 January), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (Tuesday 27 January to Saturday 7 February), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (Tuesday 17 to Saturday 28 February), His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (Tuesday 3 to Saturday 7 March), Grand Opera House, Belfast (Tuesday 10 to Saturday 21 March), and Nottingham, Theatre Royal (Tuesday 24 March to Saturday 4 April).

Joining the creative team are co-choreographers Chrissie Cartwright and Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set and costume designer Andrew Edwards, and lighting designer Bruno Poet. Sound design is by Adam Fisher and video design is by George Reeve. Graham Hurman is the musical supervisor and Sarah Leung is responsible for casting.

The show is presented by Michael Harrison in association with Mackintosh.

Further Irish dates and full casting are to be announced.

Tickets for select venues are available below.