Mean Girls extends West End run

Mean Girls has extended its run at the Savoy Theatre.

Based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick about a girl who moves back to the US where she realises just how savage high school can be, the stage musical was first seen in Washington in 2017 before a Broadway transfer in 2018.

It’s penned by Tina Fey, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Featuring many of the original film’s much-loved quotes, it has songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “Apex Predator” and “Revenge Party”. The stage show is directed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin).

Starring in the West End are Charlie Burn as Cady, Georgina Castle as Regina, Elèna Gyasi as Gretchen, Grace Mouat as Karen, Elena Skye (Les Misérables, Kinky Boots) as Janis and Tom Xander (The Book of Mormon) as Damian.

Daniel Bravo takes on the role of Aaron Samuels, with Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Kevin Ganatra, Ako Mitchell as North Shore Principal Mr Duvall, while Ms Norbury – the role originated in the 2004 film by its creator Fey – is played by Zoë Rainey, who also plays the roles of Mrs George and Ms Heron.

They are joined by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

Access performances, including a captioned performance on Saturday 15 March at 2.30pm and a British Sign Language performance on Saturday 10 May at 2.30pm are currently on sale.

The show will also partner with ATG Entertainment’s West End Creative Learning to launch a ticket scheme for UK state schools and educational organisations where price may be a barrier to going to the theatre. They will be offering a limited number of £20 tickets across select Friday matinee performances as well as three bespoke show-related workshops for school and group bookers: Mean Girls: Where Do You Belong? An anti-bullying workshop, Mean Girls: Fearless! An LGBTQ+ Allyship workshop, and a show-related Mean Girls: Musical Theatre workshop.

Mean Girls is now booking until 8 June 2025, with 75,000 extra tickets available.