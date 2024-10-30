Features

Mean Girls celebrates Halloween in the West End

The cast show off their favourite costumes

Grace Mouat and Elèna Gyasi hold shot glasses on stage at Mean Girls
Grace Mouat and Elèna Gyasi, © WhatsOnStage

It’s Halloween, d’uh!

To celebrate Karen’s favourite day of the year, we headed to the Savoy Theatre to meet the cast of Mean Girls and see some of their past Halloween costumes.

Take a look at what Charlie Burn (who plays Cady Heron in the show), Georgina Castle (Regina George), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen Wieners), Grace Mouat (Karen Smith), Elena Skye (Janis Sarkisian), and Tom Xander (Damian Hubbard) picked out in the video below:

Based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick about a girl who moves back to the US where she realises just how savage high school can be, the stage musical was first seen in Washington in 2017 before a Broadway transfer in 2018.

It’s penned by Tina Fey, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Featuring many of the original film’s much-loved quotes, it has songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “Apex Predator” and “Revenge Party”. The stage show is directed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of MormonAladdin).

The West End cast also features Daniel Bravo (as Aaron Samuels), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (as Kevin Ganatra), Ako Mitchell (as Mr Duvall) and Zoë Rainey (as Ms Heron / Ms Norbury / Mrs George), alongside Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

Tickets are on sale now.

