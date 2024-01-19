Matilda the Musical songs to be performed by 202,000 children as part of Young Voices tour

Over 202,000 children are set to perform songs from Matilda the Musical over the coming weeks.

As part of the Young Voices tour, which will see youngsters from over 4,300 schools participate in children’s choir concerts in arenas across the country, Matilda numbers “Miracle”, “Naughty”, “School Song”, “When I Grow Up”, “My House” and “Revolting Children”, alongside “Holding My Hand” from the 2022 film adaptation, will be showcased.

The tour launched last night at the O2 Arena in London, with over 11,000 audience members in attendance and more than 8,400 children from 169 schools in the choir, and will return to the venue on 29 and 30 January. It will also visit Resorts World Birmingham (22 to 26 January and 22 to 23 February), Wembley’s OVO Arena (2 and 3 February), Manchester’s AO Arena (5 to 7 February) and Sheffield’s Utilita Arena (8, 9, 20 and 21 February), with more dates to be confirmed.

West End cast member Lydia White (who plays Miss Honey) also made a special appearance at the O2 Arena last night, after a surprise visit to the children of St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Greenwich during their rehearsals for the event.

The show’s composer/lyricist Tim Minchin also recorded a special message:

A special from @timminchin the incredible song writer behind Matilda The Musical! Wishing all the children good luck at Young Voices tour, kicking off tonight at SHEFFIELD! Don't forget to be a little bit naughty🤩#YV24! pic.twitter.com/Izjxdm8725 — Young Voices (@YVconcerts) January 8, 2024

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning Matilda the Musical is now in its 13th year at the Cambridge Theatre. It features a book by Dennis Kelly, a score by Minchin and direction by Matthew Warchus.

The production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

