Matilda The Musical to welcome new cast members this autumn

Exclusive: The Royal Shakespeare Company has revealed new casting for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Matilda The Musical.

The show, now in its 12th year at London’s Cambridge Theatre, is based on the classic Roald Dahl novel and features a book by Dennis Kelly and a score by Tim Minchin.

From 12 September, Estella Evans, Selena Karir and Arabella Stanton will join current cast member Sophia Goodman to share the title role.

In addition, Kieran Hill and Lydia White will join the production, taking on the roles of Miss Trunchbull and Miss Honey, respectively, while Rakesh Boury and Amy Ellen Richardson will continue as Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

Newly announced adult cast members include Nolan Edwards, Sean Lopeman, Ruairidh McDonald, Kane Oliver Parry, Deborah Tracey, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Ronan Burns, Ella Caldwell, Stan Doughty, Karina Hind, Roan Pronk, Gabrielle Davina Smith, Lauren Varnham and Esme Bacalla-Hayes, who will join current members Thea Bunting, Aaron Jenkins and Sam Lathwood.

The other young performers announced today include Sidhant Anand, Charlie Cox, Jack Dennis, Megan Donovan, Rosy Drury, Jake Durant, Phoebe Easom, Jaydon Eastman, Benjamin El Refaie, Jax Fenner, Max Garlick, Lilia Guinoubi, Gina Harris-Sullivan, Coco-Lili Hodder, Elliott Marsden, Sophia McAlister, Charlotte Mellington, Kanon Narumi, Toryn O’Callaghan, Zarian Marcel Obatarhe, Kristiano Ricardo, Harriet Rogers, Azalea-Belle Sharp, Archie Smith, Joshua Wahab.

Under the direction of Matthew Warchus, the creative team features choreographer Peter Darling, designer Rob Howell, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone and sound designer Simon Baker. Orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision are by Christopher Nightingale and special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

An acclaimed film adaptation, starring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee and Alisha Weir, was released in UK and Irish cinemas on 25 November 2022 and on Netflix on 25 June 2023.

Matilda The Musical is now taking bookings through to 15 December 2024, with tickets on sale below.