Matilda The Musical releases new footage as West End extension is announced

The revolting continues at the Cambridge Theatre…

The RSC has released brand-new footage of the West End production of Matilda The Musical, which has also confirmed an extension through to December 2024.

The show, which has played for more than a decade at London’s Cambridge Theatre, is based on the classic Roald Dahl novel and features a book by Dennis Kelly and a score by Tim Minchin.

Check out the new footage below:

Currently sharing the titular role are Victoria Alsina, Sophia Goodman, Laurel Sumberg and Heidi Williams.

Leading the adult company are Lauren Byrne (as Miss Honey), Rakesh Boury (as Mr Wormwood), Elliot Harper (as Miss Trunchbull), Landi Oshinowo (as Mrs Phelps) and Amy Ellen Richardson (as Mrs Wormwood). The adult ensemble includes Felipe Bejarano, Angeline Bell, Oliver Bingham, Liberty Buckland, Thea Bunting, Michael Gardiner, Aaron Jenkins, Kate Kenrick, Sam Lathwood, Connor Lewis, Dianté Lodge, Kira McPherson, Gemma Scholes, Alistair So and James Wolstenholme.

The young company includes Mia Atkinson, Florence Burt, Poppy Caton, Zuri-Michel Charalambou, Kylan Denis, Sekhani Dumezweni. Jude Farrant, Lily Hanna, Finley Harlett, Tia Isaac, Miley Kayongo, Shayla McCormack, Isabelle Mullally, Aidan Oti, Jasmine Nyenya, Raphaella Philbert, Jack Philpott, Riley Plummer, Jasmine Pottinger-Scott, Ashton Robertson, Leon Saunders, Joseph Sharpe, Andrei Shen, Noah Swer-Fox and Lucia Wratten.

Under the direction of Matthew Warchus, the creative team features choreographer Peter Darling, designer Rob Howell, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone and sound designer Simon Baker. Orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision are by Christopher Nightingale and special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

An acclaimed film adaptation, starring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee and Alisha Weir, was released in UK and Irish cinemas on 25 November 2022, with a Netflix debut on these shores set for 25 June 2023.

Matilda The Musical is now taking bookings through to 15 December 2024. Tickets are on sale below.