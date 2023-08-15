Watch the West End cast of Matilda pay tribute to England’s Lionesses

The football team take part in the World Cup semi-final tomorrow

England’s women’s football team is heading to a nail-biting World Cup semi-final tomorrow morning (UK time) and the West End cast of Matildas helped created an inspirational video to mark the occasion.

This is absolutely gorgeous.

(Although a little confusing for me, given that I’m obviously going for the Australian women’s team which is called – ahem – The Matildas. 🤪)#WorldCup ⚽️ #Matildas #Lionesses@bbcsport pic.twitter.com/yTxebkJ8jE — Tim Minchin (@timminchin) August 15, 2023

The West End production continues to wow in the West End – you can watch the special video above, alongside an amusing comment from Matilda composer Tim Minchin, who hails from Australia.

Under the direction of Matthew Warchus, the creative team includes designer Rob Howell, choreographer Peter Darling, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone and sound designer Simon Baker. Orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision are by Christopher Nightingale and special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

An acclaimed film adaptation, starring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee and Alisha Weir was released in UK and Irish cinemas on 25 November 2022.

Tickets for West End performances through to 26 May 2024 are on sale now.

New casting was recently unveiled for the musical.