Matilda the Musical reveals new cast members from autumn 2024

Exclusive: The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced new casting for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Matilda The Musical.

The show, now in its 13th year at London’s Cambridge Theatre, is based on the classic Roald Dahl novel and features a book by Dennis Kelly and a score by Tim Minchin.

From 10 September, Angelica Scott will join current cast members Anna Deikalo, Ava Posniak and Sophia Saravanan to share the title role.

In addition, Tiffany Graves (But I’m A Cheerleader!), Neil McDermott (Pretty Woman) and Eve Norris (Groundhog Day) will join the production, taking on the roles of Mrs Wormwood, Mr Wormwood and Miss Honey, respectively, while Kieran Hill will continue as Miss Trunchbull.

Newly announced adult cast members include Pearce Barron, Alex Louize Bird, Reece Budin, Dan Cooke, William Elijah-Lewis, Issy Khogali, Sam Lips, Sam Jeffrey Parkes, Jak Skelly, Ralph Watts and Dawn Williams, who will join current members Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Ronan Burns, Karina Hind, Sam Lathwood, Gabrielle Davina Smith and Deborah Tracey.

The other young performers announced today include Pasquale Aben-Danan, Elyza Alderton, Beatrice Armitage, Joseph Burrows, Maddy Collings, Sienna Culm, Joey Grady, Blake Graham, Alexandra Horner, Adam Hussain, George Jones, Amber Koduah-Hutchison, Tristan Marwa, Isabelle McLatchie, Anayah Thomas and Kobe Warmington.

The young people continuing in the production are Nesim Adnan, Ryo Appadu, Amelia-Grace Cambridge, Max Garlick, Jesamine-Bleu Gibbs, Kaylen Luke, Charlie Man-Evans, Yvie Moore and Marnie Rae Warren-Baker.

Under the direction of Matthew Warchus, the creative team features choreographer Peter Darling, designer Rob Howell, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone and sound designer Simon Baker. Orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision are by Christopher Nightingale and special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve. Adult casting is by Will Burton, while Amy Beadel serves as children’s casting director.

An acclaimed film adaptation, starring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee and Alisha Weir, was released in UK and Irish cinemas on 25 November 2022 and on Netflix on 25 June 2023.

Matilda The Musical is now taking bookings through to 25 May 2025, with tickets on sale below.