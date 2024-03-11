Matilda the Musical extends run and announces new young company members

New young cast members and a booking extension have been confirmed for Matilda the Musical.

The show, based on Roald Dahl’s famed novel about a girl who develops psychic powers in order to both dismantle the authoritarian regime of her draconian headmistress and subsequently inspire a social and educational overhaul at her school, continues to play to packed out houses at the Cambridge Theatre in the West End.

It has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical, and recently celebrated World Book Day with a special performance of “When I Grow Up” as part of the BBC’s 500 Words competition at Buckingham Palace which aired on The One Show.

Three new Matildas – Anna Deikalo, Ava Posniak and Sophia Saravanan – will join Estella Evans in the title role from tomorrow night.

The other new young performers announced today (in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Nigel and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall) are Nesim Adnan, Ryo Appadu, Chloe Boyle, Amelia-Grace Cambridge, Caoimhe Fisher, Jesamine-Bleu Gibbs, Matthias Green, Daisy Jeﬀcoate, Kaylen Luke, Lola McCourtie, Yvie Moore, Harry Newby, Alex Prior, Frankie Treadaway and Marnie Rae Warren-Baker.

They join the existing young cast who continue in their roles – Jake Durant, Max Garlick, Lilia Guinoubi, Coco-Lili Hodder, Zarian Marcel Obatarhe, Elliott Marsden, Toryn O’Callaghan, Kristiano Ricardo, Harriet Rogers, and Archie Smith.

The current adult cast includes Rakesh Boury (Mr Wormwood), Kieran Hill (Miss Trunchbull), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs Wormwood), and Lydia White (Miss Honey).

The ensemble includes Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Thea Bunting, Ronan Burns, Ella Caldwell, Stan Doughty, Nolan Edwards, Karina Hind, Aaron Jenkins, Sam Lathwood, Sean Lopeman, Ruairidh McDonald, Kane Oliver Parry, Roan Pronk, Gabrielle Davina Smith, Deborah Tracey and Lauren Varnham.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Adult casting is by Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting, with young casting by Amy Beadel for Jessica Ronane Casting.

The show has now extended its run until May 2025, with tickets on sale now.