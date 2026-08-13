Moliére’s classic is turned on its head in this new production

Rehearsal images have been released for the world premiere of Tartuffe (Remixed), a new adaptation of Molière’s comedy, starring Mark Rylance at the Marylebone Theatre.

Adapted and directed by Darren Raymond, the production will run for a limited seven-week season from 4 September to 24 October 2026.

Raymond’s version reimagines the classic play through the lens of a contemporary Nigerian-Jamaican family, combining spoken word, music and rhyming verse.

Rylance will play Pastor Terrance Blake, joined by Blanche Williams as Grandma, Sara Mokonen as Adanna, Christopher Mbaki as D-Miz, Morenike Onajobi as Kemi, Ivandro Da Cruz Leite as Sinclair, Nakeba Buchanan as Elmire, Craig Blake as Delroy and Usifu Jalloh as Oga.

The production follows the Afolabi-Williams family as they gather for a wedding celebration. When a charismatic pastor, who has gained the complete trust of family patriarch Oga Afolabi, moves into the household, old tensions resurface and relationships are put to the test as the family attempts to uncover the truth before the wedding.

Tartuffe (Remixed) is presented by Marylebone Theatre, Patrick Myles and David Luff, and Shakespeare Road in partnership with Intermission. It is co-produced with Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, Anthology Theatre, Glass Half Full, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Tulchin Bartner Productions and Wild Yak.