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Mark Rylance and the cast of Tartuffe (Remixed) – in rehearsals

Moliére’s classic is turned on its head in this new production

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

13 August 2026

a) Mark Rylance and Blanche Williams play Pastor Terrance Blake and Grandma
Mark Rylance and Blanche Williams, photos by Mark Senior

Rehearsal images have been released for the world premiere of Tartuffe (Remixed), a new adaptation of Molière’s comedy, starring Mark Rylance at the Marylebone Theatre.

Adapted and directed by Darren Raymond, the production will run for a limited seven-week season from 4 September to 24 October 2026.

Raymond’s version reimagines the classic play through the lens of a contemporary Nigerian-Jamaican family, combining spoken word, music and rhyming verse.

Rylance will play Pastor Terrance Blake, joined by Blanche Williams as Grandma, Sara Mokonen as Adanna, Christopher Mbaki as D-Miz, Morenike Onajobi as Kemi, Ivandro Da Cruz Leite as Sinclair, Nakeba Buchanan as Elmire, Craig Blake as Delroy and Usifu Jalloh as Oga.

The production follows the Afolabi-Williams family as they gather for a wedding celebration. When a charismatic pastor, who has gained the complete trust of family patriarch Oga Afolabi, moves into the household, old tensions resurface and relationships are put to the test as the family attempts to uncover the truth before the wedding.

Tartuffe (Remixed) is presented by Marylebone Theatre, Patrick Myles and David Luff, and Shakespeare Road in partnership with Intermission. It is co-produced with Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, Anthology Theatre, Glass Half Full, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Tulchin Bartner Productions and Wild Yak.

b) Mark Rylance plays Pastor Terrance Blake, Blanche Williams plays Grandma
Mark Rylance and Blanche Williams, photos by Mark Senior
Blanche Williams plays Grandma
Blanche Williams, photos by Mark Senior
c) Blanche Williams and Mark Rylance play Grandma and Pastor Terrance Blake
Blanche Williams and Mark Rylance, photos by Mark Senior
Centre foreground Ivandro Da Cruz Leite as Sinclair
Ivandro Da Cruz Leite as Sinclair, photos by Mark Senior
Chris Mbaki plays D Miz
Chris Mbaki, photos by Mark Senior
Craig Blake plays Delroy
Craig Blake plays Delroy
Darren Raymond 2 (Writer and director)
Darren Raymond 2 (Writer and director)
Foreground Morenike Onajobi plays Kemi
Morenike Onajobi, photos by Mark Senior
L R Usifu Jollah, Chris Mbaki, Ivandro Da Cruz Leite, Morenike Onajabi and Craig Blake as Oga, D Miz, Sinclair, Kemi and Delroy
Usifu Jollah, Chris Mbaki, Ivandro Da Cruz Leite, Morenike Onajabi and Craig Blake, photos by Mark Senior
L R Craig Blake and Morenike Onajobi play Delroy and Kemi
Craig Blake and Morenike Onajobi, photos by Mark Senior
L R Ivandro Da Cruz Leite and Sara Mokonen play Sinclair and Adanna
Ivandro Da Cruz Leite and Sara Mokonen, photos by Mark Senior
Usifu Jollah plays Oga
Usifu Jollah, photos by Mark Senior
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