Mark O’Rowe’s Reunion to receive London premiere, with cast revealed

Kiln Theatre will host the London premiere of Reunion.

Mark O’Rowe’s play, produced by Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival, enjoyed sold-out runs in Galway and Dublin last year.

It centres on a family gathering on an island off the west coast of Ireland for a celebration, but when an unexpected visitor drops by, tensions begin to surface.

Written and directed by O’Rowe, the creative team also includes set designer Francis O’Connor, costume designer Joan O’Clery, lighting designer Sinéad McKenna, and sound designer Aoife Kavanagh.

Reprising their roles from the 2024 performances are Ian-Lloyd Anderson (as Aonghus), Venetia Bowe (Janice), Stephen Brennan (Felix), Leonard Buckley (Ciaran), Simone Collins (Holly), Desmond Eastwood (Stuart), and Catherine Walker (Gina), joined by Peter Corboy (Maurice) and Kate Gilmore (Marilyn). Further casting is to be announced.

O’Rowe said today: “I am absolutely delighted that Reunion will be seen by its first London audiences this September. The Kiln is such a beautiful, intimate space, and I can’t wait to see how the show plays there before we return to the joyful expanse of the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, and hopefully beyond.”

Reunion will play at Kiln Theatre from 11 September to 11 October, with a press night set for 17 September. After that, it’ll play at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin from 21 October to 2 November.