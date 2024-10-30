Lucie Jones to return to Les Misérables



Les Misérables has announced a famous face will return.

Written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, the show is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. Next year, it will mark its 40th anniversary in London, with major plans afoot for community and arena productions (and likely some more exciting bits to be revealed).

WhatsOnStage Award-winner Lucie Jones will return to the show for eight weeks as Fantine from 23 December to 15 February 2025 as Katie Hall moves to the arena tour cast.

Currently in the show are Ian McIntosh (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Jean Valjean, Jacob Dachtler (Babies) as Marius, Robson Broad (Hamilton) as Enjolras and Annabelle Aquino, now playing Cosette after previously being in the ensemble.

They join Stewart Clarke as Javert, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, and Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier.

The company is completed by Matt Bateman, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Daniel J Brian, Ella May Carter,Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Matthew Dale, Irfan Damani, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Sam Kipling, Anouk van Laake, Mia Lamb, Sarah Lark, Matthew McConnell, Aaron-Jade Morgan, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Danielle Rose, Jonathan Stevens, Georgia Tapp, Noah Thallon, and Imaan Victoria.

It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production has orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

The Christmas 2024 schedule will include performances on Monday 23 December (2:30pm and 7:30pm), Tuesday 24 December (2:30pm), Friday 27 December (2:30pm and 7:30pm), Saturday 28 December (2:30pm and 7:30pm), Sunday 29 December (2:30pm), Monday 30 December (7:30pm), Tuesday 31 December (1:00pm and 6:00pm), Thursday 2 January (7:30pm), Friday 3 January (2:30pm and 7:30pm), and Saturday 4 January (2:30pm and 7:30pm).

There will be no performances on Wednesday 25 December, Thursday 26 December and Wednesday 1 January.

Les Misérables is now booking through to 6 September 2025, with tickets on sale below.