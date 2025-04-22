Love Actually parody to play in London

Lovers Actually is set to be the 2025 Christmas offering for the Other Palace Studio.

It follows last year’s Homo Alone, which went on to become the best-selling show in the venue’s history.

Written by Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst, Lovers Actually is a parody of the classic Christmas film Love Actually and promises to give it a “cheeky, festive kick in the mistletoe!”

Described as having “filthy fun, fabulous festivities, and enough naughty cheer to make Santa blush!”, it’ll play from 21 November 2025 to 4 January 2026. A press night is set for 26 November 2025.

Prenger commented: “Come on, Christmas isn’t Christmas without watching Love Actually back-to-back at least five times. We’ve taken everything we love about the film, the music, the iconic moments, and combined them to create a festive parody that’s sure to bring you big laughs, ridiculous characters, and a few unexpected naughty surprises!”

Cast and creatives are to be announced.