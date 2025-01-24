Layton Williams extends Titanique stay

The performer will be sticking around at the Criterion

Layton Williams has extended his time in West End hit Titanique.

Combining the music of Céline Dion with the blockbuster film Titanic, the West End premiere officially opened at the Criterion Theatre a fortnight ago. It was described as “a riotous voyage” by our critic.

You can also listen to a discussion around the show on our WhatsOnStage Podcast:

Featuring a raft of Dion’s iconic songs including “My Heart Will Go On”, “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More”, the piece is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli. It premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 and won several awards.

In London, the cast stars Darren Bennett as Victor Garber/Luigi, WhatsOnStage Award winner Lauren Drew as Céline, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jordan Luke Gage as Cal, Daytime Emmy nominee Stephen Guarino (Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, Titanique in New York) as Ruth, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Rob Houchen as Jack, Kat Ronney as Rose, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown and WhatsOnStage Award nominee Williams as the Iceberg.

Williams has now extended his stay in the show until 6 June 2025, saying: “When the chance came to extend my run in Titanique I immediately took it. I’m having the most iconic time alongside this stellar original West End cast. The energy from audiences has been everything. Y’all have really been showing up and showing out and we’re so grateful. It’s such a wild, hilarious ride, and I’m buzzing to be able to slay as the Iceberg for another three months.”