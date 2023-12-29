Features

Last chance saloon: 11 West End shows closing over the next two weeks

Last orders please, theatrical friends!

Tom Millward
London
Scenes from Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Sunset Boulevard and Crazy for You
Scenes from Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends (© Danny Kaan), Sunset Boulevard (© Marc Brenner) and Crazy for You (© Johan Persson)

In the immortal words of Norma Desmond: “Ring out the old, ring in the new.” And as we prepare to say goodbye to 2023, we must also get ready for a farewell to a dozen West End productions over the next couple of weeks. Yes, it’s “last chance saloon” time again.

Here are the shows facing the final curtain…

 

31 December

Crazy for You

Charlie Stemp in Crazy for You
Charlie Stemp in the West End production of Crazy for You, © Johan Persson

Speaking of saloons, our favourite citizens of Deadrock, Nevada, will prove they got rhythm one final time, as Susan Stroman’s five-star production of Crazy for You plays its closing performance at the Gillian Lynne Theatre this Sunday, 31 December.

4 January

Jersey Boys

A scene from the West End production of Jersey Boys
The West End cast of Jersey Boys, © Marc Brenner

The story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons made its triumphant return to the West End in the summer of 2021 (following its original WhatsOnStage Award-winning, nine-year run that ended in 2017). Now the popular jukebox musical prepares to “Walk Like a Man” out of the Trafalgar Theatre on 4 January.

6 January

A Christmas Carol

Christopher Eccleston in a scene from A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic
Christopher Eccleston in A Christmas Carol, © Manuel Harlan

Well, bah humbug! The Old Vic’s annual staging of the Dickens classic, this time led by the “born to play Scrooge” actor Christopher Eccleston, will come to its joyous finale on 6 January.

Elf The Musical

Matthew Wolfenden in a scene from Elf The Musical
Matthew Wolfenden in Elf The Musical, © Matt Crockett

Everyone’s favourite oversized elf will be taking his final bow at the Dominion Theatre on 6 January. Emmerdale‘s Matthew Wolfenden leads the cast of the current production, which tells the “Sparklejollytwinklejingley” tale of Buddy, who accidentally crawled into Santa’s sack as a baby, was raised by elves in the North Pole and now finds himself on a quest to meet his biological father in New York City.

The House of Bernarda Alba

Harriet Walter, Isis Hainsworth and Eileen Nicholas in a scene from The House of Bernarda Alba at the National Theatre
Harriet Walter, Isis Hainsworth and Eileen Nicholas in The House of Bernarda Alba, © Marc Brenner

Celebrated director Rebecca Frecknall’s “superb” production of The House of Bernarda Alba has offered a new perspective on Federico García Lorca’s timely drama, starring Harriet Walter in the titular role. It plays its final performance at the National’s Lyttelton Theatre on 6 January.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

A scene from Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends in the West End
A scene from Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, © Danny Kaan

The stellar company of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, led by Broadway megastars Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, will pay homage to one of the all-time greats of musical theatre for one final time at the Gielgud Theatre on 6 January. Here’s to the ladies (and to the men) of this rousing, five-star tribute!

Sunset Boulevard

Nicole Scherzinger in a scene from Sunset Boulevard in the West End
Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard, © Marc Brenner

Showered with WhatsOnStage Award nominations, Jamie Lloyd’s radical, cinema-infused reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard also plays its final performance at the Savoy Theatre on 6 January. And with one (more) look at Nicole Scherzinger’s star turn as Norma Desmond, you could kick off “The Perfect Year”!

7 January

Unbelievable

A scene from the West End production of Unbelievable
A scene from Unbelievable, provided by the production

Co-written and co-directed with his longtime collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor, Derren Brown has assembled the Avengers of West End actors-turned-magicians in a show that offers a great variety of tricks and illusions that still have us stumped. Unbelievable is set to disappear from the stage of the Criterion Theatre on 7 January.

13 January

Dear England

A scene from Dear England in the West End
The West End cast of Dear England, © Marc Brenner

The National Theatre hit the back of the net with James Graham’s “football-mad” masterpiece, led by an astonishing performance by Joseph Fiennes as England manager, Gareth Southgate. The sold-out production quickly secured its West End transfer to the Prince Edward Theatre and its “Extra Time” will end with the final whistle on 13 January.

14 January

Peter Pan

Julian Clary and Jennifer Saunders in a scene from Peter Pan at The London Palladium
Julian Clary and Jennifer Saunders in Peter Pan, © Paul Coltas

Panto season is almost over (Oh yes, it is) and The London Palladium’s high-flying, swashbuckling offering of Peter Pan will play its final performance on 14 January. We have a sneaking suspicion that Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and co. will be back next year, but this is your last chance to see comedy legend Jennifer Saunders’ Captain Hook in all her dastardly glory.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

A scene from the West End production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong
The West End cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, © Pamela Raith

The second Neverland-centric West End production coming to a close on 14 January is the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s mischievous staging of the J M Barrie classic that made a welcomed return over the festive season. The laugh-out-loud Peter Pan Goes Wrong arrives at its splendidly shambolic climax at the Lyric Theatre.

