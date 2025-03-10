King’s Head Theatre reveals second annual pantomime

King’s Head Theatre has announced its Christmas pantomime for 2025.

Following last year’s success of Cinderella, the Angel Islington venue will host Jack and the Beanstalk.

The run is unique in that it will include traditional performances for the whole family and additional adult-only performances.

There will also be special guest stars each week – last year’s included John Owen-Jones, Cassidy Janson, Danielle Steers, Vinegar Strokes, and Christina Bianco. While Judi Dench, Miriam Margolyes, and Su Pollard lent their voices.

Andrew Pollard returns to write and direct the show which promises “a traditional family pantomime with a fun North London twist”. Casting and creative team is to be announced.

The piece will follow young milkman Jack Trott on a quest to save his mother’s dairy farm, Angel Delight on Udder Street, and rescue his moo-sical theatre-loving best friend Cowpatti Lupone from the giant.

Jack and the Beanstalk will run from 23 November 2025 to 4 January 2026.

Sofi Berenger, executive producer and acting CEO of King’s Head Theatre said: “Last year’s Cinderella exceeded all of our expectations so we can’t wait to build on that this year with Jack and the Beanstalk.

“It truly was incredible to work alongside so many partners last year and really make an incredible show with and for the whole community – including Little Angel Theatre, Almeida Theatre, St Mary’s Church, Angel Central, Angel BID, Timpsons, Dame Judi Dench and many local businesses, restaurants and other members of the community in Islington all supporting us. It was a North London team effort. And we can’t wait to do just that and more this year.”

Berenger added that there is more to announce for the year, and due to last year’s demand they’re extended the festive offering by a week, doubled the adult performances and added a Pay What You Can performance.

Tickets are on sale now.