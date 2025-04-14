whatsonstage white
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter-led Waiting for Godot sets Broadway dates

The pair reunite, this time on stage!

David Gordon

Tanyel Gumushan

| New York |

14 April 2025

Waiting for Godot
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, © Lee Jeffries

A new Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot will star Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter this autumn, with dates now revealed.

Jamie Lloyd will direct the dark comedy, with Reeves making his Broadway debut playing Estragon and Winter playing Vladimir.

Reeves and Winter have a friendship that spans 35 years and began during the filming of the 1989 classic comedy Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

The production will begin performances at the Hudson Theatre from 13 September 2025 and play until 4 January 2026. An official opening is set for 28 September.

Further details, full cast and creative team, are still to be announced.

