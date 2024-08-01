Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter to star in Waiting for Godot on Broadway, directed by Jamie Lloyd

Waiting for Godot is heading to Broadway, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Samuel Beckett’s seminal play will star Keanu Reeves (John Wick, The Matrix) and Alex Winter (Adulthood, The Panama Papers) with Reeves as Estragon and Winter as Vladimir. The duo’s partnership came following their meeting during filming for 1989 classic comedy Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure – which now holds a major cult status.

Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Boulevard, Romeo and Juliet) will direct, with the award-winner saying today: “It is a real honour to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on Samuel Beckett’s sublime masterpiece — one of the greatest plays of all time.”

In a joint statement, Reeves and Winter added: “We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favourite plays.”

The news comes hot on the tail of the revelation that Lloyd will be directing two Shakespeare plays at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Additional information about Waiting For Godot including theatre, production dates (the show is set for autumn 2025 at the moment), additional casting, and creative team will be announced in the coming months.