KC and the Sunshine Band musical Get Down Tonight to run in London

The show was previously seen at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe

A new musical based on the early life of Harry Wayne Casey, founder of KC and the Sunshine Band, will open in London this autumn.

The production, developed with Casey, features music and lyrics by Casey and a book by J F Lawton. It will be directed and choreographed by Lisa Stevens.

The musical includes more than 20 songs from the KC and the Sunshine Band catalogue, including “Give It Up”, “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Get Down Tonight.”

Get Down Tonight was previously staged under the title Who Do Ya Love? at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It has been reworked into a 90-minute format without an interval. Casting has not yet been announced.

The story is set in 1970s Miami and follows four friends during the early years of Casey’s career. The production is presented by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Casey, CTK Enterprises and LPO.

Get Down Tonight will run for eight weeks at the Charing Cross Theatre from 19 September to 15 November 2025. Tickets will be on sale just after 9am on 10 April.

Casey said: “There’s something infectious about dance music and the way it allows people to escape from the world and find themselves at the same time. We just wanted to bring that nostalgia to the stage and I wanted to show people a little bit more about who I am. For me, this is about telling the story of what helped shape my dreams into reality.”

KC and the Sunshine Band sold over 100 million records worldwide. The band achieved five number-one singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, four UK Top 10 singles, and a Grammy Award as part of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

Lawton’s previous credits include Pretty Woman, Under Siege and Blankman. Stevens has choreographed and directed for stage and screen, including work on Bombay Dreams, Spamalot, and the 2010 Winter Olympics.