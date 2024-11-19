Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat movie update given by director

Jon M Chu might be the busiest man in Hollywood, but he’s had a chance to discuss one of the projects on the horizon after he’s wrapped up the two parts of Wicked.

A film version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, first rumoured in April last year, is now seemingly a goer.

Chatting to Deadline on the red carpet for Wicked in London, Chu was cajoled into teasing some details about the upcoming move to take Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic and transform it for the big screen.

Chu, confirming the film is in the pipeline, refused to be drawn on a potential release date: “We’ll see how we go. I wait until we get the script right, and I’ll wait until it feels like an urgent need – that the world needs it ‘right now’.”

When asked by Deadline whether or not Rice and Lloyd Webber will be penning new tunes for the film, Chu said: “I think so, it’s been great to work with them.”

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world (and is about to kick off a new tour in Edinburgh). Songs included in the piece are “Any Dream Will Do”, “Close Every Door To Me”, “Jacob and Sons”, “There’s One More Angel In Heaven” and “Go Go Go Joseph”. It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

In the meantime, Wicked is about to soar into cinemas across the world.