Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat announces new tour dates

Repeat after us: red and yellow and green and brown and scarlet and black and ochre and peach and ruby and olive and violet and fawn and lilac and gold and chocolate and mauve and cream and crimson and silver and rose and azure and lemon and russet and grey and purple and white and pink and orange and red and yellow and green and brown and blue

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is set to return for a new tour.

Donny Osmond, who played Joseph over 2000 times, will play the Pharaoh in the show when it commences a festive season at Edinburgh Playhouse on 3 December.

The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Gareth Owen. Casting is by David Grindrod with musical supervision by John Rigby.

After its spell in Edinburgh the show will visit Oxford’s New Theatre, Sunderland’s Empire Theatre, Canterbury’s Marlowe Theatre, Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, Belfast’s Grand Opera House, Manchester Opera House, Bristol Hippodrome, Leeds Grand Theatre, Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, Norwich Theatre Royal, Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Woking’s New Victoria Theatre, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Liverpool Empire, Cardiff’s Millennium Centre and Milton Keynes Theatre.

Producer Michael Harrison says of today’s announcement: “After two sensational runs at The London Palladium and a celebrated tour, which saw audiences up on their feet across the country when we played in 2022, I am delighted to bring Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat back to towns and cities UK-wide. Few shows bring the generations together the way Joseph does, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences new and old to make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Casting is to be announced, with select dates on sale below.