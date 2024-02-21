Repeat after us: red and yellow and green and brown and scarlet and black and ochre and peach and ruby and olive and violet and fawn and lilac and gold and chocolate and mauve and cream and crimson and silver and rose and azure and lemon and russet and grey and purple and white and pink and orange and red and yellow and green and brown and blue

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is set to return for a new tour – with a familiar face appearing during its first stop.

Donny Osmond, who played Joseph over 2000 times, will play the Pharaoh in the show when it commences a festive season at Edinburgh Playhouse on 3 December.

Osmond said: “I always knew I would return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Having starred as Joseph in over 2000 performances in this magical musical, I am now ready to channel my inner Elvis and assume the role of Pharaoh in Edinburgh starting this December.”

The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknel and sound by Gareth Owen. Casting is by David Grindrod with musical supervision by John Rigby.

Producer Michael Harrison adds: “Following the extraordinary reception the Edinburgh Playhouse and thousands of theatre fans gave Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat at the end of the 2022 tour, it made absolute sense to begin the new tour here and to ask Joseph royalty, Donny Osmond, to star as our festive season Pharaoh. Few shows bring the generations together the way Joseph does, and we are honoured to have an icon of the show join us to create a magical moment for families this Christmas, who will cherish the experience for years to come.”

Further tour stops are to be confirmed.