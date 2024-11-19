Photos

Wicked movie in London – see inside the European premiere

Part one arrives officially on Friday

19 November 2024

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Photo by StillMoving.Net for Universal Pictures

Last night London turned green for one short day!

The Wicked movie held its European premiere on the South Bank at the Royal Festival Hall. Set to an Emerald City theme, stars Cynthia Erivo (who plays Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero) were in attendance, alongside Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Ethan Slater (Boq), Marissa Bode (Nessarose), and Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard of Oz).

Before the screening, they were introduced by producer Marc Platt, composer Stephen Schwartz, and Jon M Chu, who directs the two-part property.

You can watch the introduction hosted by Clara Amfo below:

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

Special guests included past and present West End Wicked stars, including Alice Fearn who plays Glinda’s mother in the film.

Other West End favourites including Sharon D ClarkeAndy Nyman, Courtney-Mae BriggsKerry EllisGeorgina OnuorahLuke BayerDianne PilkingtonAisha Jawando and Misa Koide enjoy appearances in the film.

See photos from the night:

Part one bubbles into cinemas on 22 November, while part two was recently brought forward to 21 November 2025.

