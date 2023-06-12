Jodie Comer wins Tony Award for Prima Facie

She’s picked up so many awards this year – and is now halfway to EGOT status

Jodie Comer has added another award to her shelf for the solo drama Prima Facie, taking home this year’s Tony for Best Actress in a Play.

Best Actress in a Play was one of the night’s most hotly anticipated races; with only four total nominees, Comer beat the likes of Audra McDonald, Jessica Hecht, and Jessica Chastain, who many viewed as another favourite to win. Prima Facie is written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin.

With her Tony, Comer is one of the few performers to earn this season’s triple crown, also winning Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk awards for her performance. She also won an Olivier Award and a WhatsOnStage Award for her searing turn as an attorney whose view of the legal system is challenged after she’s sexually assaulted.

Prima Facie runs at the Golden Theatre through to 2 July.