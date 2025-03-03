There is only one answer

It’s a question that has echoed down the decades.

Whenever someone discusses bringing a show to the London capital, there always seems to be some confusion – is it in the West End or on the West End? Which is right? Are they performing in the West End, or on the West End?

The simple, unequivocal, inescapable answer is: it’s in the West End.

The West End is treated a district, rather than a street. You’d not say you were going for dinner on Soho, or visiting a museum on Kensington.

Part of the confusion may lie with its American counterpart. Performers play on Broadway rather than in Broadway, because Broadway is a street, not a district. It’s also likely why a lot of Americans tend to say “on the West End” when they’re hopping over the Atlantic.

So next time you have to work out which one to opt for, we’ve got your back.

