Ewan McGregor to return to the West End in My Master Builder

Ewan McGregor will return to the London stage in My Master Builder, a new play by Lila Raicek. Directed by Michael Grandage, the production marks McGregor’s first stage appearance in 17 years.

Inspired by Ibsen and set on the eve of Independence Day in the Hamptons, My Master Builder follows Elena Solness, a publishing magnate, and her architect husband, Henry Solness, as their marriage is disrupted by the arrival of Mathilde, a former student of Henry’s with whom he once shared a connection. The play explores themes of love and vulnerability and draws inspiration from Ibsen.

The play reunites McGregor with Grandage, following their previous collaborations on Othello and Guys and Dolls at the Donmar Warehouse. It opens at Wyndham’s Theatre on 29 April 2025, with previews starting from 17 April, and runs until 12 July. Further casting details will be announced at a later date.

McGregor said today: “It’s such a thrill be returning to the stage – and to work with Michael again, an actor’s director with whom I have had some of my happiest working experiences. He’s a generous collaborator, who enables you to discover the play together afresh in the rehearsal room. And what a play – I love where Lila has taken the story, a very modern take on today’s sexual politics.”

Grandage added: “It’s always a privilege to open a new play in the West End and to bring emerging and original voices to as wide an audience as possible. I’m excited to collaborate with writer Lila Raicek, staging My Master Builder in London this spring. The production is also a joyful reunion with Ewan McGregor – an extraordinary stage actor, working together for the first time on a world premiere, in a brand-new partnership for MGC with MarketStall and Seaview.”

Public booking for the production opens today, with over 10,000 tickets priced at £25 available across the run. Captioned and audio-described performances are scheduled for 24 May and 14 June, respectively.

Further company members are to be confirmed, while the creative team includes set and costume designer Richard Kent and composer and sound designer Adam Cork. My Master Builder will mark the play’s world premiere in the West End.