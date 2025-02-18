West End Flea Market to return in 2025

Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced that the West End Flea Market will return for its fifth year.

West End shows will design stalls tailored to celebrate their productions, with each stall featuring show-themed merchandise, special limited-edition collectibles, theatrical memorabilia, signed posters, and special items for auction.

In previous years, shows taking part have included Cabaret, Disney on Stage (including Frozen and The Lion King), Guys and Dolls, Go Live Theatre Projects, Hamilton, Hadestown, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Moulin Rouge!, Mrs Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, Sister Act, The Book of Mormon, The Mousetrap, and The Play That Goes Wrong.

Shows hosting a stall will once again compete for the title of Best Dressed Stall, decided by a panel of starry judges. Last year’s event raised over £80,000 raised last year for Acting for Others. Early bird tickets will be on sale in April with general on-sale announced at a later date.

The event will take place on Saturday 17 May at St Paul’s Church and Churchyard in Covent Garden from 10am to 2pm.

The line-up is yet to be revealed but usually involves competitions and an autograph station.

In addition, The Big West End Walk with return on Sunday 7 September with famous faces walking 16 miles across London and visiting 58 West End theatres, while the Golden Bucket Awards will take place on Thursday 10 April, and celebrate those who have raised funds for the charity.

Further fundraising events for Acting for Others include Players: All the World’s a Stage, a free art exhibition created by Christine Youldon. Taking place at North Gallery, Mall Galleries from 18 to 22 March, it aims to celebrate the art of theatre through portraits of talent both on stage and behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Bravo for Dan has been set up by acting student Tash Collins in remembrance of her dad who was a long-time supporter of the arts. The night of performances will take place on Tuesday 11 March at Boden’s Performing Arts College.

Finally, Acting For Others’ podcast series, Backstage Curry, hosted by Mark Curry will cover the events.