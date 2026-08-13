Into the Woods announces complete West End casting

The full cast for the West End transfer of the Bridge Theatre’s multi-award-winning production of Into the Woods has been confirmed.

Directed by Jordan Fein, the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical will begin previews at the Noël Coward Theatre on 22 September, ahead of an opening night on 7 October. The production will run until 9 January 2027.

Joining the previously announced company are Simbi Akande as Cinderella, John Dagleish as the Baker, Fiona Finsbury as Rapunzel, Lucas Koch as Rapunzel’s Prince, Laura Pitt-Pulford as the Baker’s Wife, Jack Quarton as the Steward, Keith Ramsay as Jack, Matthew Seadon-Young as Cinderella’s Prince and the Wolf, and Michael S Siegel as the Narrator.

They join Valda Aviks as Grandmother and the Giant, Geoffrey Aymer as Cinderella’s Father, Kate Fleetwood as the Witch, Jennifer Hepburn as Cinderella’s Stepmother and alternate Witch, Hana Ichijo as Lucinda, Julie Jupp as Jack’s Mother, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Florinda and Gracie McGonigal as Little Red Ridinghood. Hollie Aires, Sabrina Aloueche, Jacob Fowler, Adam Robert Lewis, Sophie Linder-Lee, Toby Turpin and Elsie Watson will serve as standbys.

The production premiered at the Bridge Theatre in 2025 and went on to win Best Ensemble or Cast and Best Designer at the Critics’ Circle Awards, followed by Best Musical Revival and Best Lighting Design at the Olivier Awards.

Producer Jamie Wilson said: “We have been blown away by the public reaction to the West End transfer of Into the Woods. With the cast who have joined this transfer and those who have been with the production since 2025, we have a phenomenal group of performers. Having won multiple Olivier Awards, over the last months we have enjoyed collaborating on how we adapt the Bridge Theatre production into its new life at one of the West End’s most beautiful playhouses, the Noël Coward Theatre.”

The creative team includes set and costume designer Tom Scutt, musical supervisor Mark Aspinall, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, sound designer Adam Fisher, lighting designer Aideen Malone, video designer Roland Horvath, movement director Jenny Ogilvie, wigs, hair and make-up designer Sam Cox, puppetry designers Cheryl “Chuck” Brown, Max Humphries and Tom Scutt, musical director Alex Beetschen and casting director Stuart Burt.

Into the Woods features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine.