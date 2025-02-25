Bridge Theatre announces 2025 shows including Into the Woods revival

The Bridge Theatre has announced two productions for its 2025 season, including a major new staging of Into the Woods and the return of its immersive A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Jordan Fein will direct Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical that intertwines classic fairy tales in the story of a baker and his wife attempting to lift a curse. The production, designed by Tony Award-winning designer Tom Scutt, will begin previews on 2 December and run for 20 weeks until 18 April 2026. This marks a new reunion between the pair after their work on the five-star revival of Fiddler on the Roof, which will transfer to the Barbican Theatre this summer ahead of a major tour.

Nicholas Hytner, co-founder of the Bridge, described Into the Woods as one of the great achievements of the American stage, adding: “Jordan Fein’s production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Open Air Theatre last year was a triumph, beautifully staged and overwhelmingly moving, and Tom Scutt has established himself across the world as a designer of rare talent and imagination.”

Before that, Hytner’s 2019 immersive staging of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will return from 31 May to 23 August, allowing 400 standing audience members to experience the action up close, with seating for a further 670. Initial casting and creative team members were also unveiled.

Priority booking for both shows opens today, with public booking available from 28 February via the Bridge Theatre website.