Bridge Theatre announces 2025 shows including Into the Woods revival

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s classic is back in London!
The Bridge Theatre has announced two productions for its 2025 season, including a major new staging of Into the Woods and the return of its immersive A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Jordan Fein will direct Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical that intertwines classic fairy tales in the story of a baker and his wife attempting to lift a curse. The production, designed by Tony Award-winning designer Tom Scutt, will begin previews on 2 December and run for 20 weeks until 18 April 2026. This marks a new reunion between the pair after their work on the five-star revival of Fiddler on the Roof, which will transfer to the Barbican Theatre this summer ahead of a major tour.
Nicholas Hytner, co-founder of the Bridge, described Into the Woods as one of the great achievements of the American stage, adding: “Jordan Fein’s production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Open Air Theatre last year was a triumph, beautifully staged and overwhelmingly moving, and Tom Scutt has established himself across the world as a designer of rare talent and imagination.”
Before that, Hytner’s 2019 immersive staging of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will return from 31 May to 23 August, allowing 400 standing audience members to experience the action up close, with seating for a further 670. Initial casting and creative team members were also unveiled.
Priority booking for both shows opens today, with public booking available from 28 February via the Bridge Theatre website.
Much Ado About Nothing is bringing the heart (and the bangers) to Drury Lane!